Airport in Southern Russia's Krasnodar Receives First Flight Since Start of War

An airport in southern Russia's Krasnodar region on Friday received its first flight since closing down early last year as Moscow launched its invasion of Ukraine, the Russian civil aviation authority Rosaviatsia said.

Rosaviatsia banned flights to 11 airports in southern and western Russia on the day President Vladimir Putin ordered troops into Ukraine, as fighting along the border posed air safety risks.

Authorities said Krasnodar’s Pashkovsky Airport received a passengerless test flight from the city of Mineralnye Vody, located in the neighboring Stavropol region, early Friday.

Local media shared footage of the Russian-made Sukhoi Superjet 100 landing and taxiing at the airport.