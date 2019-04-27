Trump Proposals on Nuclear Arms Disarmament 'Not Serious' — Kremlin

By Reuters
Dmitry Peskov Valery Sharifulin / TASS

U.S. President Donald Trump's proposals on nuclear arms disarmament is "not serious," a Kremlin spokesman said on Saturday.

Trump has ordered his administration to prepare a push for a new arms-control agreements with Russia and China citing the cost of the 21st-century nuclear arms race, The Washington Post reported on Thursday citing administration officials.

"It would be ideal to clean up the whole world from the nuclear weapon... but on the other hand we would have been deprived from the deterrent factor," Dmitry Peskov told reporters on the sidelines of a summit on China's Belt and Road plan. "Don't forget about the deterrent factor, about the deterrent parity," he said.

Peskov also said Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping held substantial talks and exchanged views on Syria, Venezuela and Libya when they met on Friday.

Read more about: Nuclear arms , Trump , Kremlin

Read more

Trump Tower

Trump's Secret Moscow Skyscraper Pursuit Exposed Him to Kremlin

The project, known as Trump Tower Moscow, became a central branch of Mueller’s investigation of Russian interference in the 2016 election.
Rebuffed report

Kremlin Says Mueller Report Shows No Evidence of Russian Meddling

The investigation supported the U.S. intelligence community's finding that Russia meddled in the 2016 election.
opinion
Vladimir Frolov

Russia’s Superpower Status Teeters with INF Treaty (Op-ed)

The Kremlin can no longer tout its membership to an exclusive arms-control club.
opinion
Leonid Bershidsky

Putin Is 'Unwolffable.' That's Not a Compliment (Op-ed)

Michael Wolff's incendiary book would have been impossible in Moscow, and that's something for Americans to appreciate