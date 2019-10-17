Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Kremlin Questions Language of 'Unusual' Trump Letter to Erdogan

By Reuters
Gage Skidmore / Flickr (CC BY-SA 2.0)

The Kremlin on Thursday questioned the tone of a letter sent by U.S. President Donald Trump to his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan, which it called highly unusual for correspondence between heads of state.

The White House on Wednesday released the Oct. 9 letter, in which Trump urged Erdogan: "Don't be a tough guy" and "Don't be a fool!"

"You don't often encounter such language in correspondence between heads of state. It's a highly unusual letter," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on a conference call. 

Read more about: Kremlin , Trump , Erdogan

Read more

Denuclearization

Trump Proposals on Nuclear Arms Disarmament 'Not Serious' — Kremlin

Dmitry Peskov: "We would have been deprived from the deterrent factor."
Trump Tower

Trump's Secret Moscow Skyscraper Pursuit Exposed Him to Kremlin

The project, known as Trump Tower Moscow, became a central branch of Mueller’s investigation of Russian interference in the 2016 election.
Rebuffed report

Kremlin Says Mueller Report Shows No Evidence of Russian Meddling

The investigation supported the U.S. intelligence community's finding that Russia meddled in the 2016 election.
opinion
Leonid Bershidsky

Putin Is 'Unwolffable.' That's Not a Compliment (Op-ed)

Michael Wolff's incendiary book would have been impossible in Moscow, and that's something for Americans to appreciate

The need for honest and objective information on Russia is more relevant now than ever before!

To keep our newsroom in Moscow running, we need your support.