Russian State Media Stays Light on Coverage of U.S.-Backed Ukraine Peace Deal

Pro-Kremlin media offered muted coverage of the United States’ renewed push to end the war in Ukraine on Wednesday as the Kremlin said it had seen the White House’s new peace plan but offered little insight into its thinking.

U.S. President Donald Trump said he was sending officials to meet with Russian and Ukrainian officials in the hopes of finalizing the deal after Kyiv reportedly agreed to an updated peace framework that took more of its concerns into account.

While the draft U.S. peace plan and the diplomacy surrounding it has dominated global headlines, the main Russian state-run TV channels instead opened their Wednesday news bulletins with President Vladimir Putin’s visit to Kyrgyzstan and his talks with Kyrgyz counterpart Sadyr Japarov.

State broadcaster Rossia 24 only mentioned the possibility of renewed peace talks 13 minutes into its Wednesday afternoon news broadcast.

Even then, the segment was interrupted with a live feed from Russia’s Young Scientists Congress.

A Rossia 24 presenter said that “Europe is throwing a wrench” in the peace process, referring to European leaders’ criticism of the White House’s original 28-point plan for being heavily weighted in Moscow’s favor.

Another Rossia 24 correspondent also suggested that the leak of a phone call between Ushakov and U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff, as well as one with Kremlin economic envoy Kirill Dmitriev, was published in an apparent attempt to disrupt the negotiations.

“The recording was published right when the peace plan was beginning to take shape, which means that politicians in London and Brussels are trying to derail Moscow-Washington rapprochement and obstruct peace,” the correspondent said, citing experts.