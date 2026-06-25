Israel's EL AL Suspends Moscow Flights as Drone Attacks Disrupt Air Traffic

Israel's flagship airline EL AL said Thursday it was temporarily suspending flights between Tel Aviv and Moscow, citing developments in Russian airspace as repeated Ukrainian drone attacks increasingly disrupt air traffic in and around the Russian capital.

The airline notified passengers that Flight LY611 from Tel Aviv to Moscow, scheduled for June 25, had been canceled as a result of the suspension, the Israel Info and Kol Israel news outlets reported.

"In light of developments in the airspace over Russia, EL AL is suspending flights on the Tel Aviv-Moscow route," the airline said in a notice to passengers published by Kol Israel.

An airline spokesperson confirmed the suspension to The Times of Israel.

A scheduled S7 Airlines flight from Tel Aviv to Moscow, due to depart at the same time as EL AL's Flight LY611 on Thursday morning, was also canceled, according to the Israel Airports Authority's online departures board.

The Moscow Times has contacted EL AL for comment.