Israel-Hamas War Pulls Russians’ Attention Away From Ukraine – Analysis

Russians’ interest in the deadly Hamas attack on Israel was significantly higher than interest in the war in Ukraine over the weekend, according to an analysis of Google Trends data by the independent media outlet Vyorstka.

Observers have called the attack, which the Palestinian militant group launched on the Russian president’s birthday, “Hamas’ gift to Vladimir Putin,” as it threatens to pull Western attention and support away from Ukraine and toward Israel.

Inside Russia, searches on topics related to Hamas and Israel peaked at midnight Sunday, with data showing that Russians were 16 times more likely to Google “Israel” than “Ukraine.”