Moscow Chief Rabbi Leaves Russia, Alleging State Pressure Over War

Moscow chief rabbi Pinchas Goldschmidt fled Russia two weeks after the invasion of Ukraine due to pressure to support the military campaign, his daughter-in-law said Tuesday.

Journalist Avital Chizhik-Goldschmidt, the wife of Goldschmidt’s son Benyamin, tweeted that Goldschmidt “refused” to support the war.

Goldschmidt and his wife, Dara Goldschmidt, traveled to Hungary in March to fundraise for Ukrainian refugees, and then settled in Israel.

“They are now in exile from the community they loved, built & raised their children in, over 33 years,” Chizhik-Goldschmidt said.

Rabbi Goldschmidt said in early May that he was in Israel because of his father’s hospitalization and did not know when he would return to Russia.