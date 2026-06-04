Crimea Suspends Gasoline Sales and Distribution of Fuel Vouchers

Authorities in annexed Crimea on Thursday halted gasoline sales and the distribution of fuel vouchers for the foreseeable future, as the peninsula faces a worsening shortage blamed on Ukrainian drone attacks along a key stretch of highway used to supply the region.

“Starting today, cash sales of gasoline will be completely suspended for several days,” Sergei Aksyonov, the Russian-appointed governor of Crimea, said in a post on Telegram.

Aksyonov, who warned earlier this week that the local gasoline shortage could last at least until July, also said that fuel vouchers introduced as a rationing measure are no longer available and “will not be reissued in the near future.”

Drivers who already hold valid vouchers will face a strict purchase cap of 20 liters (5.28 gallons) per vehicle. To prevent hoarding, officials will be deployed to every gas station and keep a record of license plates for all vehicles refueling with a voucher.

“These measures will remain in effect for a few days, and we will provide daily updates as the situation evolves,” Aksyonov said.