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Hungary Summons Russian Ambassador After Drone Attacks on Western Ukraine

The city of Ivano-Frankivsk in western Ukraine after a Russian attack on May 13, 2026. Ukrainian State Emergency Service

Hungary summoned the Russian ambassador in Budapest on Wednesday evening following a major drone attack on Western Ukraine that targeted a region home to a significant ethnic Hungarian minority.

Foreign Minister Anita Orbán announced the summoning of Ambassador Yevgeny Stanislavov in a video statement, citing what local authorities in Ukraine’s Zakarpattia region described as the most intense Russian aerial assault since the 2022 invasion.

Prime Minister Péter Magyar, who took office on Saturday, joined the condemnation.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy welcomed the diplomatic move by Budapest, calling the summoning an “important message.”

“Moscow has once again shown itself to be a common threat not only to Ukraine, but also to neighboring countries and Europe as a whole,” he wrote on X.

There was no immediate response from the Russian Embassy in Budapest.

Ukrainian officials in the Zakarpattia region reported that 11 Russian drones targeted critical infrastructure facilities across several districts on Wednesday morning. No injuries were reported.

Slovakia briefly closed its border with Ukraine for security reasons after the Russian strikes.

Read more about: Hungary , Ukraine war , Diplomacy

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