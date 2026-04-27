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Late-April Snowfall Shatters Record in Moscow

Alexander Avilov / Moskva News Agency

Muscovites awoke Monday to a record-shattering blanket of snow after a rare late-April winter storm swooped into the Russian capital overnight, with local authorities warning that snow and wind would persist over the next two days.

Moscow saw around 21 millimeters of precipitation between Sunday night and Monday morning, according to Yevgeny Tishkovets, chief meteorlogist at the Phobos weather center. That is, on average, roughly equal to 21 centimeters (8.3 inches) of snow.

Tishkovets said the snowfall over the past 24 hours broke a daily record set in 1880, writing in a Telegram post: “Never in the entire history of meteorological observation has there been this much snow on April 27.”

The weight of the snow toppled trees in Moscow and snapped power lines, cutting electricity to 50 villages in the surrounding Moscow region and leaving commuters stuck in gridlocked traffic.

Some airports temporarily grounded flights due to poor weather conditions. City officials issued an “orange” weather advisory, the second-highest alert level.

Two people were reportedly killed in a collision between a truck and a passenger vehicle on a southeastern Moscow region highway near the Ryazan region.

Forecasters expect the winter weather system to linger for another 48 hours. Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin warned residents to brace for more wet snow and wind gusts of up to 23 meters per second (50 miles per hour).

Meteorologists in Europe said the unseasonable blast has been driven by a so-called Omega block over the North Atlantic, a stubborn high-pressure system that effectively has acted as a conveyor belt to funnel a pool of Arctic air deep into Eastern Europe.

They noted that the rare pattern allowed the polar air to bypass usual westerly winds, clashing with the region’s early spring warmth to create an intense winter storm.

Read more about: Weather , Moscow

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