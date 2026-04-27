Rare April Snowstorm Shatters Record in Moscow, Leaves At Least 3 Dead in Samara

Muscovites awoke Monday to a record-shattering blanket of snow after a rare late-April winter storm swooped into the Russian capital overnight, with local authorities warning that snow and wind would persist over the next two days.

The city saw around 21 millimeters of precipitation between Sunday night and Monday morning, according to Yevgeny Tishkovets, chief meteorlogist at the Phobos weather center. That is, on average, roughly equal to 21 centimeters (8.3 inches) of snow.

Tishkovets said the snowfall over the past 24 hours broke a daily record set in 1880, writing in a Telegram post: “Never in the entire history of meteorological observation has there been this much snow on April 27.”

The weight of the snow toppled trees in Moscow and snapped power lines, cutting electricity to 50 villages in the surrounding Moscow region and leaving commuters stuck in gridlocked traffic.

Some airports temporarily grounded flights due to poor weather conditions. Officials in Moscow issued an “orange” weather advisory, the second-highest alert level.