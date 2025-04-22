Moscow Sees Wild Temperature Whiplash in April

Central Russia saw dramatic temperature swings throughout April, fluctuating well above and below seasonal norms, the country’s chief meteorologist told state media Tuesday.

“It’s an extremely unique April because the weather fluctuated from one extreme to the other,” said Roman Vilfand, head of research at the Russian meteorological service Rosgidromet.

Vilfand told the RIA Novosti news agency that early April temperatures resembled those typical of early May, before dropping to March levels and then climbing to those more common in June and July.

On April 12, Moscow was blanketed in snow, making it one of the latest dates for snowfall in the capital since the early 2000s

Rosgidromet forecast temperatures across 18 central Russian regions, including Moscow, to reach 20 to 27 degrees Celsius (68 to 81 degrees Fahrenheit) on Tuesday — 8 to 12 degrees above average.

In Moscow, temperatures are expected to remain high through midweek before cooling in the second half, Rosgidromet said.

The Fobos weather center predicted a plunge to near-freezing temperatures in the Moscow region this weekend, RIA Novosti reported, calling the forecast comparable to mid-March conditions.