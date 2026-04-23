EU Hits Russia With 20th Sanctions Package

The European Union on Thursday approved new sanctions against Russia and unlocked a loan of 90 billion euros ($105.3 billion) to Ukraine after Hungary and Slovakia dropped their vetoes following the resumption of Russian oil flows.

Targeting Russia’s energy and maritime sectors, the EU sanctioned 36 companies across the oil supply chain and 46 ships, bringing the total number of blacklisted “shadow fleet” tankers to 632. These ships, often under-insured and operating under obscure flags, are used by Russia to export crude oil above G7 price caps.

The latest sanctions package also lays the groundwork for a future maritime services ban on Russian oil and petroleum products pending discussions with G7 countries. Euronews reported that Greece and Malta had raised concerns that a ban without G7 backing could harm their economies, where shipping is a critical industry.

Transaction bans were slapped on 20 Russian banks and four foreign lenders enabling sanctions circumvention.

Dozens of companies in China, the UAE, Turkey, Uzbekistan and other countries were blacklisted for supplying Russia with “dual-use” goods, or those that could have military applications.