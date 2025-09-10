Navalnaya Warns EU Against Tourist Visa Ban for Russians

Yulia Navalnaya urged the European Union on Wednesday not to impose restrictions on tourist visas for Russian citizens, arguing that such a move would harm ordinary people and feed into Kremlin propaganda.

The Italian news agency ANSA reported this week that EU members were weighing stricter tourist visa rules after a spike in Russian applications over the summer. EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas has said the bloc’s 19th sanctions package “should be ready” by the end of September.

In a letter to Kallas, Navalnaya argued that President Vladimir Putin does not represent the whole of Russia and that ordinary “Russian citizens are not the culprits of the war.”

Navalnaya, who is the widow of the late activist Alexei Navalny, argued a possible tourist visa ban would harm Russians “who still remain connected to Europe” far more than the elites on whom Putin relies.