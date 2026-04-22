Sweden Releases Russian Captain After ‘Shadow Fleet’ Ship Detention

Swedish authorities said Wednesday that they released the Russian captain of a cargo ship following his detention last month.

The Guinea-flagged Caffa was headed for St. Petersburg when Swedish police boarded it on March 7 on suspicion of being stateless due to its unclear flag status.

Authorities initially suspected the ship was part of Russia’s so-called “shadow fleet” — a network of aging, poorly insured ships used to bypass Western sanctions — and may have been transporting Ukrainian grain.

The captain, a Russian citizen, was reportedly charged with misuse of false documents and violating maritime safety laws.

However, the Swedish Prosecution Authority announced Wednesday that it could not disprove the captain’s claim that he was unaware the ship’s registration papers were fraudulent.

“The suspect has made an objection that he was unaware that the documents were false. After extensive investigative measures, it is my assessment that the objection cannot be refuted,” senior prosecutor Adrien Combier-Hogg said.