Sweden Releases Russian Captain After ‘Shadow Fleet’ Ship Detention

Swedish authorities said Wednesday that they released the Russian captain of a cargo ship following his detention last month.
The Guinea-flagged Caffa was headed for St. Petersburg when Swedish police boarded it on March 7 on suspicion of being stateless due to its unclear flag status.
Authorities initially suspected the ship was part of Russia’s so-called “shadow fleet” — a network of aging, poorly insured ships used to bypass Western sanctions — and may have been transporting Ukrainian grain.
The captain, a Russian citizen, was reportedly charged with misuse of false documents and violating maritime safety laws.
However, the Swedish Prosecution Authority announced Wednesday that it could not disprove the captain’s claim that he was unaware the ship’s registration papers were fraudulent.
“The suspect has made an objection that he was unaware that the documents were false. After extensive investigative measures, it is my assessment that the objection cannot be refuted,” senior prosecutor Adrien Combier-Hogg said.
Despite the captain’s release, prosecutors maintained that documents certifying the ship was flagged in Guinea were indeed forgeries. Swedish law enforcement will now launch special proceedings to seek a court order to destroy the falsified records.
The Caffa remains anchored off the coast of southern Sweden due to what transportation officials described as deficiencies in its seaworthiness.
Russia’s Embassy in Stockholm previously said that 10 of the Caffa’s 11 crew members are Russian citizens.
The Caffa is one of several Russia-linked vessels intercepted recently as part of a maritime crackdown. Two other ships, the Flora 1 and Hui Yuan, were released earlier this month after brief detentions for suspected environmental violations.
A Message from The Moscow Times:
Dear readers,
We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."
These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.
We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.
Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.
By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.
Remind me later.