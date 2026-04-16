White House Says It Will Not Renew Russian Oil Sanctions Waiver

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said Wednesday that the Trump administration will not extend a temporary sanctions waiver on Russian oil that was introduced last month to stabilize global energy markets.

The 30-day waiver, which expired on Saturday, allowed for the delivery and sale of Russian crude oil and petroleum products loaded onto ships between March 12 and April 11.

Asian countries seeking alternatives to disrupted Middle Eastern supplies were the primary beneficiaries of the measure. Some of those countries, including the Philippines, have been lobbying Washington to extend the waiver.

A separate waiver for Iranian oil is scheduled to expire this weekend.

The sanctions relief for Russian oil faced criticism from U.S. allies, who argued the reprieve provided a financial windfall for Russia’s federal budget as it continues to wage war against Ukraine.