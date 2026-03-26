Kremlin Denies Report It’s Sending Iran Attack Drones

The Kremlin on Thursday denied a report that it was shipping thousands of attack drones to Iran as it defends itself against ongoing U.S.-Israeli airstrikes.

“There are so many fake leaks being spread by the media... Don’t pay attention to them,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters during a daily briefing.

The Financial Times, citing Western intelligence officials, reported Wednesday that Russia was in the process of sending attack drones, food and medicine to Iran.

Russian and Iranian officials were said to have initiated discussions about those shipments shortly after the United States and Israel launched their war in February. The shipments are allegedly scheduled to arrive in Iran by the end of this month.