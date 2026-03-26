Kremlin Denies Report It’s Sending Iran Attack Drones

The Kremlin on Thursday denied a report that it was shipping thousands of attack drones to Iran as it defends itself against ongoing U.S.-Israeli airstrikes.
“There are so many fake leaks being spread by the media... Don’t pay attention to them,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters during a daily briefing.
The Financial Times, citing Western intelligence officials, reported Wednesday that Russia was in the process of sending attack drones, food and medicine to Iran.
Russian and Iranian officials were said to have initiated discussions about those shipments shortly after the United States and Israel launched their war in February. The shipments are allegedly scheduled to arrive in Iran by the end of this month.
The Emergency Situations Ministry has publicly stated that it sent medicine to Iran after President Vladimir Putin ordered humanitarian aid shipments to the besieged country.
Russia is one of Iran’s closest partners. Moscow condemned the U.S.-Israeli war as an “unprovoked act of armed aggression,” but it denies providing military equipment and supplies to Tehran.
In 2025, Russia and Iran signed a strategic partnership agreement that includes provisions for countering shared threats. That pact stops short of mutual defense obligations, unlike the security agreement Russia has signed with North Korea.
The Washington Post reported earlier this month that Russia was providing intelligence to Tehran to help it target American forces in the Middle East.
U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said he was not concerned about those reports.
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