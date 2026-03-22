Vietnam, Russia to Sign Energy Deal as PM Leaves for Moscow

Vietnam's prime minister left Sunday for an official visit to Russia during which the two nations will sign several agreements, including on oil and gas cooperation, Hanoi said.
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh's trip to the major oil-producing nation from Sunday to Wednesday comes as Vietnam seeks to shore up its fuel reserves amid global supply disruptions due to the war in the Middle East.
His visit will focus on deepening ties with Russia and expanding cooperation in trade, investment and energy, Vietnam's government said in a statement on Sunday.
“During this visit, a series of important agreements related to nuclear power plant projects, as well as cooperation in energy and oil and gas will be signed,” another statement from Hanoi said on Saturday.
“Cooperation in oil and gas energy will be reinforced in all fields of trade, exploration, extraction, and human resource training,” it added.
Since the U.S.-Israel war against Iran began in late February, sparking fuel price hikes and fears of shortages around the world, the cost of 95-octane petrol and diesel in Vietnam, a manufacturing hub, has soared by 50% and 70%, respectively.
Chinh held phone talks recently asking for fuel support from several countries, including Qatar, Kuwait, Algeria and Japan, according to Hanoi.
He is scheduled to meet with his Russian counterpart, Mikhail Mishustin, on Monday, Moscow said.
They will discuss “issues of Russian-Vietnamese trade,” with a focus on implementing joint projects in the energy and other sectors, according to a Russian government statement released Thursday.
During a visit by Mishustin to Hanoi in January 2025, Russia said it was “ready to participate in building a national nuclear power industry in Vietnam,” and the two nations would work together on joint oil and gas projects, according to a joint statement.
The two sides also signed a deal on nuclear energy at the time, with Chinh saying his country would aim to build a nuclear power plant within five years.
A Message from The Moscow Times:
Dear readers,
We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."
These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.
We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.
Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.
By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.
Remind me later.