Russian Strikes Kill At Least 12 Across Ukraine

Russia fired a volley of missiles and drones across Ukraine overnight from Friday to Saturday, killing 12 people and wounding more than a dozen, including children.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Russia launched 29 missiles and 480 drones, several of which targeted energy and railway infrastructure.

Authorities in Kharkiv, the country’s second-largest city, said a ballistic missile strike destroyed an apartment block, killing 10 people.

“Since last night, the rubble of a residential building in Kharkiv is being cleared following a Russian ballistic missile strike,” Zelensky wrote on social media.

The victims included two women and their two children, Mayor Ihor Terekhov said.

“Russia has not abandoned its attempts to destroy Ukraine’s residential and critical infrastructure,” Zelensky added, urging the country’s allies to continue providing military support.