Russia Wins First Winter Paralympic Medals Since 2014

Russia won its first Winter Paralympic medals since 2014 on Saturday as skiers Varvara Voronchikhina and Aleksei Bugaev each claimed bronze in the women’s and men’s downhill standing events in Cortina d'Ampezzo.

Despite Russia’s ongoing war with Ukraine, the International Paralympic Committee allowed six Russian athletes and four athletes from ally Belarus to compete under their national flags rather than as neutrals.

The decision has drawn some criticism. Seven countries, including Ukraine, boycotted Friday’s opening ceremony, while some spectators booed the Russian delegation during the parade of athletes at the Verona Arena.

After winning Russia’s first Paralympic medal since the 2014 Games in Sochi, Voronchikhina, 23, said competing under the national flag was meaningful after a long absence.

“For us, it’s been a really long time when we were without a flag,” she said. “I’m really glad… I’m very happy because it’s the first medal for me.”