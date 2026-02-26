Sberbank Reports Record $22Bln Profit in 2025

Sberbank posted a record net profit of 1.7 trillion rubles ($22 billion) in 2025, its third consecutive year of growth despite sweeping Western sanctions imposed after Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

The result was 7.9% higher than the bank’s 1.58 trillion rubles in profit in 2024. In 2023, Sberbank earned 1.49 trillion rubles, rebounding from a 75% plunge in 2022, when Russian lenders were cut off from global payment systems and much of their overseas business.

“Organic integration of artificial intelligence into processes and the daily lives of people has become a key driver of our growth,” Sberbank CEO Herman Gref said in a statement released Thursday.

He added that the bank would now focus on scaling AI tools across its platforms to improve efficiency and advance what he described as a “human-centric” business model.