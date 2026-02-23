Ukraine’s Zelensky Accuses Putin of Starting World War III

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky warned that Russian President Vladimir Putin had already started a third world war by invading Ukraine four years ago, and that he must be stopped to avoid global instability.

“I believe that Putin has already started it. The question is how much territory he will be able to seize and how to stop him… Putin will not stop at Ukraine,” Zelensky told the BBC in an interview published Monday.

He argued that the war was the Russian leader’s attempt to impose a “different way of life” on the world and added: “Stopping Putin today and preventing him from occupying Ukraine is a victory for the whole world.”

Zelensky has given a series of interviews on the eve of the Russian invasion’s fourth anniversary as U.S. President Donald Trump continues to press Kyiv for a deal involving territorial concessions and summer presidential elections.

Zelensky signaled a willingness to hold elections if they are legitimate and backed by long-term security guarantees from the U.S. Congress. When asked about agreeing to give up the embattled Donbas region to the Kremlin in a deal to end the war, Zelensky warned that Russia would recover military strength in “no more than a couple of years” and invade a new target.

“Where would he go next? We do not know, but that he would want to continue [the war] is a fact,” the Ukrainian leader claimed.