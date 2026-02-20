China Exporting Drones to Russia Via Thailand – Bloomberg

Thailand has started acting as a transit hub for Chinese drones deliveries to Russia in circumvention of Western sanctions, Bloomberg reported Thursday.

Russia imported $125 million worth of drones from Thailand in the first 11 months of 2025, some 88% of Thailand’s total drone exports and an eightfold increase from the previous year, Bloomberg said, citing an analysis of trade documents.

During the same period, China shipped $186 million worth of drones to Thailand, accounting for nearly all of the country’s drone imports, the agency said.

By comparison, Thailand had exported less than $1 million worth of drones in 2022 the first year of Moscow’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, none of which were sent to Russia.

One of the largest importers was China Thai Corp., which imported $144 million worth of drones to Thailand from China in the first 11 months of 2025.

The company was sanctioned by Britain in October 2025 for supplying technology to Russia’s army and is now changing its name to Lanto Global Logistics, Bloomberg said.

Skyhub Technologies, another major importer, shipped in $25 million worth of products in 2025, including from Chinese manufacturer Autel Robotics.

These included hundreds of the nominally civilian EVO Max 4T model, which can be used in combat, Bloomberg reported.

The EVO Max 4T has long been promoted in Ukraine’s Army of Drones program by former Digital Transformation Minister and current Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov.