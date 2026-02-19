Putin Urges Businesses to Encourage Employees to Have More Children

President Vladimir Putin has urged businesses to play a “key role” in meeting Russia’s demographic goals by encouraging their staff to have larger families, as the country continues to grapple with falling birthrates.

Speaking at a supervisory board meeting at the Agency for Strategic Initiatives (ASI) on Wednesday, Putin said companies should call on staff to “build bigger, multi-child families.”

He noted that the number of employee children under age six would be taken into account in the recently approved Corporate Social Capital Standard (SOKB), an adapted set of international business practices that describes itself as a system on which “the future of the country” rests.

The Economic Development Ministry has said the SOKB will assess a company’s real impact on public well-being and determine how much government support they receive.

Its 95 indicators include the number of children per employee, the share of employees with multiple children, the share of employees who are married and the number of war veterans employed, as well as company spending on programs to support families and the promotion of “traditional Russian spiritual, moral, cultural and historical values.”