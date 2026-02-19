‘Deliberate Fabrication’: Telegram Denies Foreign Spys Can See Messages Russian Soldiers Send

Telegram has denied claims by Russia’s Digital Development Minister Maksut Shadayev that foreign intelligence services can see messages sent by Russian soldiers in Ukraine, as authorities continue tightening restrictions on the popular messaging app.

“No breaches of Telegram’s encryption have ever been found… The Russian government’s allegation that our encryption has been compromised is a deliberate fabrication,” Telegram told Reuters on Thursday.

On Wednesday, Shadayev told State Duma lawmakers there is “ample evidence” that covert access to Telegram messages was used in combat operations against Russian forces fighting in Ukraine. He did not specify which country’s intelligence services were involved.

Shadayev spoke after public uproar over state media regulator Roskomnadzor announcing new restrictions on Telegram last week.

Roskomnadzor accused Telegram of failing to combat fraud and to protect the personal data of its users, while Shadayev said the company ignored 150,000 government requests to remove banned content, including child pornography.