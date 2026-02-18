Iran and Russia to Hold Joint Navy Drills as U.S. Pressures Tehran on Nuclear Program

Iran and Russia will hold joint naval drills this week, the Russian Defense Ministry and Iranian state media said Wednesday, as U.S. and Iranian officials meet in Switzerland for talks on Tehran’s nuclear program.

Russia’s military released a video showing one of its warships, the corvette Stoiky, arriving at the port city of Bandar Abbas, where Iran’s navy is based.

In a statement, the Defense Ministry said “Russian and Iranian sailors were working in tandem to ensure the safety of civilian navigation.”

Iranian state media, citing a navy spokesman, reported that joint exercises would begin on Thursday and take place in the Gulf of Oman and the Indian Ocean.

“The aim [of the drills] is to strengthen maritime security and to deepen relations between the navies of the two countries,” the spokesperson said without specifying when the exercises would end.