Russia Sends Iran Air Defense Systems as Fears of Regional War Loom – NYT

Iranian President Massoud Pezeshkian with Russian Security Council Secretary Sergei Shoigu in Tehran. president.ir

Russia has started sending advanced air defense systems and radars to Iran as it threatens to retaliate to the suspected Israeli assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran, the New York Times reported Monday, citing anonymous sources.

Earlier, Iranian media reported that Tehran requested air defense systems, and two Iranian officials who spoke to the New York Times confirmed that request — which followed a visit by Russian Security Council Secretary Sergei Shoigu visit to Tehran on Monday.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian met Shoigu and hit out at what he called the “criminal acts” committed by Israel “against the oppressed and defenseless people of Gaza” as well as Haniyeh’s killing on Wednesday last week.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran is in no way seeking to expand the scope of war and crisis in the region,” Pezeshkian was quoted as saying by Iranian state media. “But this regime will definitely receive a response for its crimes and arrogance.”

Moscow has also condemned the killing of Ismail Haniyeh, who served as the political leader of Hamas.

Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei vowed “harsh punishment” for Israel after the killing of the militant group’s leader, saying: “We consider it our duty to seek revenge for his blood as he was martyred in the territory of the Islamic Republic of Iran.”

Israel was on high alert Tuesday as fears grow of a widening conflict across the Middle East.

AFP contributed reporting.

