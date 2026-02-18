Cuba’s Foreign Minister to Meet With Putin Amid Energy Crisis, Kremlin Says

Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla will meet with President Vladimir Putin in Moscow on Wednesday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, coming as the communist-ruled island nation faces severe fuel shortages and blackouts due to an oil embargo imposed by the United States.

“The meeting holds special significance given the difficult period that friendly and brotherly Cuba is currently experiencing,” Peskov told reporters at a daily briefing, without specifying what issues would be discussed during the meeting.

Cuba is grappling with its worst energy crisis in years after U.S. President Donald Trump threatened to impose tariffs on any country that sells oil to it, ramping up his pressure campaign on the communist leadership to implement political and economic reforms.

Cuba, which imports around 60% of its energy supply, previously relied on oil shipments from Venezuela.