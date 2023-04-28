Western Celebrities, Writers, Academics Urge Putin to Grant Navalny Proper Medical Care

Over 100 prominent Western academics, writers and celebrities have called on President Vladimir Putin to urgently provide Alexei Navalny with access to necessary medical care as the Kremlin critic’s allies sound the alarm about his deteriorating health in prison.

“We call on you, Mr. President, to ensure that Alexey Navalny is immediately given the medical treatment and care that he urgently requires — and is entitled to under Russian law. As someone who has sworn to uphold the law, you have only to do so,” reads the open letter published in The Economist on Friday.

The call has been signed by 130 figures including actors Benedict Cumberbatch, Stephen Fry and David Duchovny; Nobel Prize-winning Turkish novelist Orhan Pamuk; English writers Neil Gaiman and J.K. Rawling; academics Timothy Snyder and Sam Greene; Polish-American journalist Anne Applebaum; Radiohead frontman Thom Yorke and ABBA member Björn Ulvaeus.