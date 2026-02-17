Explosion at Leningrad Region Military Police HQ Leaves 3 Dead

An explosion at a military police headquarters in the northwestern Leningrad region killed three people and led to the partial collapse of the building, local authorities said Tuesday.

Leningrad region Governor Alexander Drozdenko confirmed the incident, which took place in the town of Sertolovo just north of St. Petersburg.

“I’ve instructed the security officials to help the military with clearing the rubble and rescuing those who were injured,” Drozdenko wrote on Telegram. He said the cause of the explosion was still being investigated.

Three bodies were later confirmed to have been found beneath the rubble of the building.

The 78 news channel shared a photo of the military police headquarters after the explosion, with part of its roof collapsed.

Investigators launched a criminal investigation into possible safety violations.