Russia Blames Kyiv for Attack on Baltic Gas Terminal

The Kremlin on Monday blamed Ukraine for an attack on a gas terminal at the Baltic port of Ust-Luga over the weekend.

The facility belonging to Novatek, Russia's largest exporter of liquefied natural gas, was set ablaze on Sunday in the western port town, close to the border with Estonia.

"The Kyiv regime continues to show its bestial face. They are striking civilian infrastructure," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Monday when asked about the incident.

The gas terminal, located in the northwestern Leningrad region, is more than 850 kilometers from Ukraine.