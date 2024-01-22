Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russia Blames Kyiv for Attack on Baltic Gas Terminal

By AFP
Fire crews work to contain the blaze at Ust-Luga port over the weekend. Kingisepp District Administration / TASS

The Kremlin on Monday blamed Ukraine for an attack on a gas terminal at the Baltic port of Ust-Luga over the weekend.

The facility belonging to Novatek, Russia's largest exporter of liquefied natural gas, was set ablaze on Sunday in the western port town, close to the border with Estonia.

"The Kyiv regime continues to show its bestial face. They are striking civilian infrastructure," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Monday when asked about the incident.

The gas terminal, located in the northwestern Leningrad region, is more than 850 kilometers from Ukraine.

The fire was the latest in a series of apparent Ukrainian attacks on Russia's energy facilities in recent weeks. 

Last week, Kyiv claimed responsibility for two other attacks, including one in the same region where Ust-Luga is located.

Both Russia and Ukraine are using explosive-laden drones to attempt to strike targets deep behind the front lines, and both side's armed forces regularly claim to have shot down enemy aircraft over their territory.

"The Defense Ministry and air defense units are taking all necessary measures to protect from such attacks," Peskov told reporters in a briefing call on Monday.

Leningrad region authorities said there were no injuries as a result of Sunday’s fire and that all personnel had been evacuated.

Read more about: Leningrad region , Kremlin , Drones

… we have a small favor to ask.

As you may have heard, The Moscow Times, an independent news source for over 30 years, has been unjustly branded as a "foreign agent" by the Russian government. This blatant attempt to silence our voice is a direct assault on the integrity of journalism and the values we hold dear.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. Our commitment to providing accurate and unbiased reporting on Russia remains unshaken. But we need your help to continue our critical mission.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $1. It's quick to set up, and you can be confident that you're making a significant impact every month by supporting open, independent journalism. Thank you.

Continue

Read more

backroom talks

Prigozhin Met Putin in Person After Failed Mutiny, Kremlin Confirms

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said Wagner commanders who met with Putin were ready to "continue fighting for the motherland."
2 Min read
bird brained

Russian Lawmaker Calls for 'Squadron of Eagles' to Protect Kremlin

A novel proposal to ensure the Kremlin's safety from future drone strikes was made on Thursday.
1 Min read
News Analysis

Kremlin Drone Strike: Ukrainian Attack or False Flag?

Two main theories have emerged about the drone strike on the Kremlin carried out in the early hours of Wednesday.
5 Min read
opinion Nabi Abdullaev

Understanding the Kremlin’s Decision-Making Is a Growing Challenge (Op-ed)

In today’s Russia, who is really calling the shots?