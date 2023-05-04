Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russian Lawmaker Calls for 'Squadron of Eagles' to Protect Kremlin

Sergei Kiselev / Moskva News Agency

As the fallout from Wednesday morning's apparent drone strike on the Kremlin continued to dominate the Russian news cycle, the deputy chairman of the State Duma Defense Committee made an unusual call for a "squadron of eagle interceptors" to be created to help defend Moscow from future drone strikes.

"We need to think about protecting our important infrastructure to the point of forming a squadron of drone interceptor eagles in the Kremlin and other places," Alexei Zhuravlev told Russian news agency RIA Novosti on Thursday, apparently in full seriousness.

Following his call, military expert and pro-war pundit Vladislav Shurygin posted a video to his Telegram channel showing an eagle successfully intercepting a drone in mid-flight.

Zhuravlev also called for a Russian strike on the headquarters of the Ukrainian intelligence services and the office of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in response to the alleged Kremlin drone attack. 

"It is necessary to target the center of Kyiv! Destroy the president's office, raze the Verkhovna Rada, the General Staff, and the buildings where the Ukrainian special services are located to the ground," the parliamentarian said.

"The fact that a drone flew to the Kremlin is a personal insult to me," Zhuravlev added.

Read more about: Defense , Kremlin , Drones

Read more

competing theories

Kremlin Drone Strike: Ukrainian Attack or False Flag?

Two main theories have emerged about the drone strike on the Kremlin carried out in the early hours of Wednesday.
5 Min read
'allied resolve'

Kremlin Says Russian Troops Will Return after Belarus Drills

Russia and Belarus are staging snap drills near Ukraine’s northern border, raising Western fears of an offensive on Ukraine.
opinion Maxim Trudolyubov

The Last Thing Putin Wants Is To Be Russia's Lame Duck President (Op-ed)

The Russian constitution will not allow him to stand for reelection and so Putin is entering lame-duck territory, a situation he will try to avoid at all...
Syria

Russia Awaits Kremlin Reaction to Islamic State Downing of Helicopter

Russian officials are expected to respond harshly to the Friday incident that saw a Russian Mi-35M helicopter shot down by the Islamic State in Syria.Russia...