North Korea Gifts New Apartments to Families of Soldiers Killed Fighting for Russia

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un presided over a ribbon-cutting ceremony marking the completion of a new block of apartments for the families of soldiers killed fighting alongside Russian troops in the war against Ukraine, state media reported Monday.

"The new street has been built thanks to the ardent desire of our motherland that wishes that... its excellent sons, who defended the most sacred things by sacrificing their most valuable things, will live forever," Kim said in a speech released by the Korean Central News Agency.

The report did not mention Russia specifically, but Kim last week pledged to "unconditionally support" all of Russian President Vladimir Putin's policies and decisions.

"Before their death, the heroic martyrs must have pictured in their mind's eye their dear families living in the ever-prospering country," the North Korean leader said.