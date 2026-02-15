Russia Says Seized a Dozen Ukrainian Villages in February

Russia's army chief Valery Gerasimov visited Moscow's troops in Ukraine and said the Kremlin's forces seized a dozen eastern villages in February, the Defense Ministry said Sunday.

Gerasimov visit comes days before U.S.-mediated talks with Kyiv in Geneva on ending almost four years of war and ahead of the fourth anniversary of Moscow's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

"In two weeks of February, despite severe winter conditions, combined forces and military units of the joint task force liberated 12 settlements," Gerasimov said.

AFP could not independently verify these claims.

The pace of Moscow's advance picked up in the fall, but Russia has not reached its goal to seize the Donetsk region in four years of war.

Russia demands that Kyiv withdraw from the Donetsk region for any deal to end the conflict — terms unacceptable to Ukraine.