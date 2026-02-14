Russian Strike on Ukraine’s Odesa Kills Woman – Governor

An overnight Russian drone strike on Odesa set a residential building on fire and killed a woman inside, the governor of the southern Ukrainian region said on Saturday morning.

"The fire was quickly extinguished by rescue workers. Unfortunately, a woman was killed in the attack," Oleg Kiper posted on Telegram.

"Our condolences to her family and loved ones."

He added that blasts from the drone attacks had shattered the windows of nearby buildings.

Northeast of the Black Sea port region, a barrage on the Zaporizhzhia region in the past 24 hours killed at least one person and wounded three others, regional military chief Ivan Fedorov said.