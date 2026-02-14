Russian Strike on Ukraine’s Odesa Kills Woman – Governor

An overnight Russian drone strike on Odesa set a residential building on fire and killed a woman inside, the governor of the southern Ukrainian region said on Saturday morning.
"The fire was quickly extinguished by rescue workers. Unfortunately, a woman was killed in the attack," Oleg Kiper posted on Telegram.
"Our condolences to her family and loved ones."
He added that blasts from the drone attacks had shattered the windows of nearby buildings.
Northeast of the Black Sea port region, a barrage on the Zaporizhzhia region in the past 24 hours killed at least one person and wounded three others, regional military chief Ivan Fedorov said.
"Over the last 24 hours, the invaders carried out 655 strikes on 41 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region," he said.
The latest deadly attacks come as U.S. and European leaders, diplomats and defense chiefs gather for a high-powered summit in Munich, with how to end the war in Ukraine top of mind.
A German government source said Chancellor Friedrich Merz and U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio discussed "Ukraine, the status of negotiations with Russia and further support for the country, particularly in terms of military aid" on Friday.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who has been in Munich since Friday and meeting multiple allies, was expected to address the meeting on Saturday. No Russian officials have been invited.
