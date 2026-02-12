Pro-Kremlin Accounts Using Epstein Files to Push Conspiracy Theories – Research

Pro-Kremlin social media accounts are using the latest Jeffrey Epstein files to bolster efforts to spread baseless claims that Russia has saved Ukrainian children from sex trafficking, research by AFP and a London-based think-tank showed Thursday.

AFP and the Institute for Strategic Dialogue (ISD) found posts viewed millions of times on Facebook, X and TikTok pushing a narrative which contradicts real accounts of Russia forcibly deporting Ukrainian children since Moscow launched its full-scale invasion in 2022.

On Jan. 30, U.S. authorities released a trove of files related to Epstein, the U.S. financier who was found dead in his New York jail cell in 2019 while awaiting trial for child sexual offenses.

The revelations have ensnared high-profile figures across the world.

But pro-Kremlin accounts have also spread the idea that the documents prove Ukraine is a global hub for sex trafficking — an allegation Russia has long promoted.

Some users claimed the files revealed Russian President Vladimir Putin was trying to save Ukrainian children from a network linked to Epstein, a convicted child sex offender.

One recent post on X, viewed more than 3 million times, said the Epstein files "confirmed... Putin didn't kidnap children from Ukraine, instead [he] evacuated them to protect them from being sold into child sex trafficking.”

Since the invasion, Russia unlawfully moved almost 20,000 Ukrainian children over the border, according to Kyiv. Russia has acknowledged taking some children, saying that this was for their safety.