Shooting at Technical College in Krasnodar Region Leaves 1 Dead

A shooting at a technical college in the southern Krasnodar region has left one person dead, while at least two others were wounded, local authorities said Wednesday.
Krasnodar region Governor Veniamin Kondratyev said a security guard was shot and killed as he tried to stop the gunman from entering a technical college in the resort town of Anapa, located on the Black Sea coast.
“The security guard was the first to be hit. He reacted promptly and called law enforcement. He prevented the attacker from advancing further,” Kondratyev wrote in a post on Telegram.
Authorities said two others were hospitalized after being wounded, but it was not immediately clear whether they were connected to the college.
Local law enforcement said they arrested the suspected shooter, who was identified as a student at Anapa Technical College.
The Investigative Committee, Russia’s top investigative body, said it launched a criminal probe into the shooting.
A video circulated on social media showed members of the National Guard (Rosgvardiya) arresting what was said to be the shooter outside of the technical college.
Anapa Mayor Svetlana Maslova called the shooting a “horrific crime” and expressed her condolences to the family of the security guard who was killed.
“A mobile mental health support center has also been set up for students, their parents and faculty at the Anapa Industrial Technical College,” Maslova said.
Around 1,500 students are enrolled at the Anapa Technical College’s main campus. It provides degrees in fields like auto repair, nursing, advertising and programming.
Wednesday’s shooting comes amid a recent series of attacks in schools and universities across Russia.
Four Indian students were wounded in a knife attack at a medical university dormitory in the city of Ufa.
In December, a 10-year-old Tajik boy at a school outside Moscow was fatally stabbed by a ninth-grader in what is widely believed to have been a race-motivated attack.
