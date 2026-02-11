Shooting at Technical College in Krasnodar Region Leaves 1 Dead

A shooting at a technical college in the southern Krasnodar region has left one person dead, while at least two others were wounded, local authorities said Wednesday.

Krasnodar region Governor Veniamin Kondratyev said a security guard was shot and killed as he tried to stop the gunman from entering a technical college in the resort town of Anapa, located on the Black Sea coast.

“The security guard was the first to be hit. He reacted promptly and called law enforcement. He prevented the attacker from advancing further,” Kondratyev wrote in a post on Telegram.

Authorities said two others were hospitalized after being wounded, but it was not immediately clear whether they were connected to the college.

Local law enforcement said they arrested the suspected shooter, who was identified as a student at Anapa Technical College.

The Investigative Committee, Russia’s top investigative body, said it launched a criminal probe into the shooting.