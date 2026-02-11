Support The Moscow Times!
Shooting at Technical College in Krasnodar Leaves 1 Dead

Emergency personnel respond to the shooting at the Anapa Technical College. @AnapaNowosti / Telegram

A shooting at a technical college in the southern Krasnodar region has left one person dead, while at least two others were injured, the local governor said Wednesday.

Krasnodar region Governor Veniamin Kondratyev said a security guard was shot and killed as he tried to stop the gunman from entering a technical college in the resort town of Anapa along the Black Sea coast.

This is a breaking news story.

