Russia’s FSB Says Tip-Offs Climbed to Almost 150K in 2025

Calls to the Federal Security Service (FSB)’s public tip-off hotline surged in 2025, the agency said Tuesday amid what Russian officials say is an ongoing campaign of sabotage during the nearly four-year war on Ukraine.

In a statement published on its website, the FSB said its combined national and regional “Telephone of Trust” received almost 147,000 calls last year, a 33% increase since 2024.

This increase was driven by tips to regional security services, which jumped 88% year-on-year to 77,772 calls.

Almost 16,000 of the roughly 147,000 reports received nationwide contained “information significant for investigation,” the FSB said. Over 97% of these were sent to regional offices.

Using information the FSB received through the hotline, the agency said 18 people were prosecuted on terrorism and sabotage charges, which are punishable with years-long prison sentences.