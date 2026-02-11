Kazakhstan Moves to Extradite Ex-Navalny Volunteer to Russia, Anti-War Group Says

For at least the fourth time this year, prosecutors in Kazakhstan have granted Russia’s request to extradite a Russian citizen facing criminal charges at home, an exiled anti-war group said Tuesday.

“Kazakhstan has become a categorically unsafe country for Russians,” said lawyer Margarita Kuchusheva, who is a member of the Russian Anti-War Committee’s team that helps Russians fight deportations from other countries.

The latest case involves Yulia Yemelyanova, a 34-year-old activist who had volunteered for the late opposition figure Alexei Navalny in St. Petersburg in 2017. Authorities in Kazakhstan detained Yemelyanova in August 2025 after she arrived in the country for a layover to another destination.

Russian law enforcement accuses her of stealing a mobile phone worth 12,000 rubles ($155) from a taxi driver in 2021, an allegation which the Anti-War Committee dismissed as “fabricated.”

Rights groups argue that Yemelyanova could face more serious charges once she is extradited to Russia given that Navalny’s anti-corruption organization has been designated as a terrorist group in the country.