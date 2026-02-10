Kenya’s FM to Visit Russia to Protest Recruitment of Citizens for Ukraine War

Kenya’s Foreign Minister Musalia Mudavadi said Tuesday he planned to travel to Moscow in a bid to prevent the further recruitment of Kenyans to fight for Russia in the full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

“We have seen loss of lives, and I am planning to make a visit to Moscow so that we can emphasize that is something that needs to be arrested,” Mudavadi said in a statement to the media.

He did not specify when the visit would take place and Moscow has not yet commented on the plans.

Nairobi estimates that around 200 Kenyans have been recruited to fight for Russia, all of whom traveled from the East African country through unofficial channels. The real number is believed to be higher.

Ukrainian intelligence estimates that Russia has recruited more than 1,400 people from 36 African countries into its military. Moscow has denied recruiting foreign fighters for its full-scale invasion of Ukraine.