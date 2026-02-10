Kadyrov Calls Reports of Son’s Carcrash ‘Fake’

Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov said Monday that reports that his 18-year-old son Adam was injured in a car accident last month were made up, marking his first public reaction to the alleged incident.
Russian exiled media and Chechen opposition groups reported that Adam Kadyrov was involved in a “massive fatal car crash” in Grozny on Jan. 16. He was allegedly flown to Moscow for medical treatment despite suffering non-life-threatening injuries.
Novaya Gazeta Europe, citing an anonymous source, reported that the driver of a vehicle that collided with the younger Kadyrov’s motorcade had died in the crash.
“With artificial intelligence, anyone can be fooled. There have been 128,000 accidents across the country, 13,009 people have died, but no one cares, no one says anything,” Ramzan Kadyrov said during a meeting with the republic of Chechnya’s chief prosecutor.
“And yet, out of nowhere, the story about Kadyrov’s son getting in an accident became the number one international news story,” he added.
In a Telegram post, Kadyrov said authorities in Chechnya planned to crack down harder on “fake news.”
Adam Kadyrov has been appointed to a growing number of senior government posts in Chechnya in recent years, fueling speculation that his father may be preparing him to rule the North Caucasus republic after he leaves office. The older Kadyrov, meanwhile, is rumored to be gravely ill.
A Message from The Moscow Times:
Dear readers,
We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."
These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.
We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.
Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.
By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.
Remind me later.