Kadyrov Appoints Teenage Son to Oversee Local Tax Collection in Chechnya

Adam Kadyrov. Social Media

Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov has appointed his 17-year-old son to supervise property tax payments by municipal organizations in the North Caucasus republic, adding yet another government role to the teenager’s growing portfolio of posts.

Adam Kadyrov has now assumed at least seven official positions in the past two years. He was first appointed as his father’s head of security in 2023, the same year he gained notoriety for assaulting a teenage prisoner accused of burning the Quran.

Rather than facing punishment for the beating, which was recorded on camera, the younger Kadyrov has since received numerous government awards and promotions in Chechnya.

Ramzan Kadyrov announced his son’s latest appointment at a meeting about Chechnya’s socioeconomic development on Wednesday, assigning his son oversight of property tax collection.

Adam Kadyrov also serves as secretary of Chechnya’s Security Council, chief adviser to the regional Interior Ministry and supervisor of two Russian Defense Ministry battalions. He was also tasked with overseeing fundraising for humanitarian aid efforts in Gaza.

The elder Kadyrov, 48, has ruled Chechnya with sweeping autonomy since 2007 in exchange for loyalty to the Kremlin. Exiled media outlets have documented the family’s lavish lifestyle, including fleets of luxury cars, expensive watches and extravagant weddings.

