×
Enjoying ad-free content?
Since July 1, 2024, we have disabled all ads to improve your reading experience. This commitment costs us $10,000 a month. Your support can help us fill the gap.
Support us
Our journalism is banned in Russia. We need your help to keep providing you with the truth.
Contribute today

Pro-Kremlin Filmmaker Mikhalkov Named ‘Honored Artist of Chechnya’

Nikita Mikhalkov and Ramzan Kadyrov. Ramzan Kadyrov / VK

Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov has awarded an honorary title to pro-Kremlin filmmaker and TV host Nikita Mikhalkov.

Kadyrov said he hosted Mikhalkov during his visit to the North Caucasus republic to attend a theater festival and premiere his play “12.” The play is a Chechnya-themed adaptation of his 2007 eponymous feature film, which was itself a remake of U.S. director Sidney Lumet’s “12 Angry Men.”

“I awarded Nikita Mikhalkov the honorary title of ‘Honored Art Worker of the republic of Chechnya’,” Kadyrov wrote on his Telegram channel late Thursday.

“I was also pleased to receive as a gift a pen with a flash drive containing 50 episodes of his program ‘Besogon TV’,” he added.

On “Besogon TV,” Mikhalkov, a conservative Orthodox Christian and winner of the 1994 Oscar for Best Foreign Film, bashes Western policies while praising the Kremlin.

“Besogon” is an old-fashioned Russian word that means “exorcist” or “demon banisher.”

Kadyrov said he thanked Mikhalkov for his “unambiguously firm patriotic stance and the support he gives to President Vladimir Putin.”

Mikhalkov was sanctioned by Western countries in 2022 over his support for the Kremlin's invasion of Ukraine.

Read more about: Chechnya , Film , Kadyrov

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter

Our weekly newsletter contains a hand-picked selection of news, features, analysiss and more from The Moscow Times. You will receive it in your mailbox every Friday. Never miss the latest news from Russia. Preview
Subscribers agree to the Privacy Policy

A Message from The Moscow Times:

Dear readers,

We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."

These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.

By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.

Once
Monthly
Annual
Continue
paiment methods
Not ready to support today?
Remind me later.

Read more

opinion Harold Chambers

Why Be Conspiratorial About Kadyrov When the Facts Are Bad Enough?

A recent documentary about the Chechen leader made remarkable discoveries but overlooked his victims and got lost in speculation.
6 Min read

Kadyrov Urges Killing Relatives of Gunmen Behind Dagestan Attacks

“Whoever encroaches on [police officers] must understand that we’ll kill everyone in a blood feud — their father, brother, uncle,” he was quoted...
2 Min read

Chechen Officials Praise Kadyrov’s Son for Beating Teenager Accused of Burning Quran

Nikita Zhuravel, who was detained in May on suspicion of publicly burning a Quran, claimed the Chechen leader's son Adam beat him in detention. 
2 Min read

Iraq Returns 27 Russian Children Home From Islamic State

Around 65 Russian children and 36 women remain detained in Iraq.