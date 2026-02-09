Thousands Without Running Water in Belgorod After Ukrainian Attack

Around 100,000 customers in the city of Belgorod were without running water early Monday after power surges caused by Ukrainian airstrikes on the local power grid forced two pumping stations to go into emergency shutdown.

Repeated Ukrainian drone and missile attacks have caused major utility outages in the southwestern Belgorod region since the start of the year.

Belgorod region Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said Sunday that around 84,000 people in the regional capital were still without heating, gas or electricity following multiple days of airstrikes.

On Monday, Belgorod Mayor Valentin Demidov said emergency crews were scrambling to restore water service to thousands of people after a Ukrainian attack caused power outages that forced part of the city’s water supply system into a temporary shutdown.

“About 100,000 customers were left without water in the central and northern parts of the city,” Demidov said. Service had already been restored to some homes, he said, and work was continuing elsewhere.