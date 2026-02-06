Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russia Slaps Kazakh Comedian Nurlan Saburov With 50-Year Entry Ban

Nurlan Saburov. Yerlan Tanay (CC BY 3.0)

Popular Kazakh comedian Nurlan Saburov has been banned from entering Russia for 50 years after law enforcement authorities accused him of violating migration and tax rules, as well as of criticizing Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, state media reported Friday.

It was not immediately clear what specific violations Saburov was alleged to have committed. A source cited by the state news agency RIA Novosti said the decision to ban him from Russia had been made “in the interest of national security” and for the “protection of traditional values.”

Saburov, known for his widely watched YouTube show “What Came Next?”, was detained and informed of the 50-year entry ban at Moscow’s Vnukovo Airport after arriving from Dubai on Thursday night, according to media reports. The comedian had lived in Russia since 2014.

Earlier, several of Saburov’s stand-up comedy shows in Russia were canceled, with organizers citing “unforeseen circumstances.” 

The cancellations began in December following public backlash over a joke Saburov made in 2022 about Russians fleeing military mobilization by crossing into Kazakhstan, the business newspaper Kommersant reported.

Saburov was detained in May 2025 at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo Airport and fined 5,000 rubles ($65) for minor migration violations.

Read more about: Celebrities , Kazakhstan

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter

Our weekly newsletter contains a hand-picked selection of news, features, analysis and more from The Moscow Times. You will receive it in your mailbox every Friday. Never miss the latest news from Russia. Preview
Subscribers agree to the Privacy Policy

A Message from The Moscow Times:

Dear readers,

We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."

These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.

By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.

Once
Monthly
Annual
Continue
paiment methods
Not ready to support today?
Remind me later.

Read more

Kazakhstan to Strengthen Screening of Re-Exports to Russia

Kazakh firms have been helping meet Russian demand for high-tech consumer goods and other items that have become hard to obtain due to Western sanctions...
4 Min read

Putin and Kazakhstan's Tokayev Reaffirm Ties After Ukraine Tensions

Kazakhstan's president Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met with Russian President Vladimir Putin in the Kremlin on Monday, with the allies reaffirming historic ties...

Putin Congratulates Tokayev on 'Convincing Mandate' in Kazakh Poll

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday congratulated Kazakhstan's incumbent president, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, on his landslide victory in a snap presidential...

These Celebrities All Have Side Jobs as Russian Computer Repair Guys

Think your laptop may be cursed? Call the Ukrainian Zach Braff