Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan to Share Data with Moscow on Anti-War Russians, Conscripts

Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Russia will share their citizen’s personal data with each other for law enforcement purposes, the press service of Kyrgyzstan's presidential office announced Wednesday.

Under the agreement, each country will share information on the residence status, citizenship, migration registration, visas, property, criminal records and identity documents of individuals living within their borders.

“Today we received notifications from the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Russian Federation regarding the completion of the necessary procedures for the agreement to come into effect," the Kyrgyz presidential office said.

The agreement will enter into force on July 21, or 30 days after Kyrgyzstan’s ratification.