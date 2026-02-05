St. Petersburg Customs Officers Block Attempt to Smuggle Rare Meteorite Fragment

Russia’s Federal Customs Service said Thursday that it thwarted an attempt to smuggle a large meteorite fragment out of the country.

The fragment, weighing 2.5 metric tons, was discovered at a port in St. Petersburg inside a shipping container destined for the United Kingdom.

A video released showed customs officials prying open a wooden crate to reveal a gray, jagged rock.

Russia’s Federal Customs Service said it had been declared as a garden sculpture, but a closer inspection uncovered discrepancies in its stated origin and value.

A forensic examination later confirmed that the fragment came from the Aletai meteorite and has an estimated value of 323 million rubles ($4.2 million).

Discovered in 1898 in China’s northwestern Xinjiang region, the Aletai meteorite is believed to be at least 4.5 billion years old. It has a recovered mass exceeding 74 metric tons, making it one of the largest iron meteorites ever found.