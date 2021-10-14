Russian Soyuz Rocket Launches 36 New U.K. Satellites

A Russian Soyuz rocket on Thursday blasted into space carrying 36 new satellites from British operator OneWeb, which aims to provide broadband internet everywhere in the world.

The rocket, operated by Europe's Arianespace, took off at 09:40 GMT from the Vostochny cosmodrome in Russia's the Far East, broadcast live by the country's Roscosmos space agency.

"LIFTOFF!" Roscosmos tweeted after the launch — the seventh this year carrying OneWeb satellites.