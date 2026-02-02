Utility Failures Plagued Russia During January Cold Snap – Report

Russia saw a sharp rise in utility outages during January, with power, heating and water cuts across the country up twofold year-on-year, the exiled outlet Novaya Gazeta Europe reported Monday.

The newspaper counted 1,788 reports of disruptions nationwide in January compared with 983 in the same month a year earlier. Power outages were the most frequent, accounting for 723 reports, followed by heating cuts (552) and water supply failures (513).

Compared with January 2025, confirmed outages during freezing conditions doubled for electricity and heating, while water disruptions rose by about 50%, according to the paper’s analysis.

Russia’s Belgorod region, which has been subject to regular cross-border shelling, recorded the highest number of incidents, with 143 cases over the winter.

Other regions with high numbers included the Krasnodar region (138), the Murmansk region (105), the republic of Dagestan (76), the Kaluga region (76) and the Ryazan region (74).

Construction, Housing and Utilities Minister Irek Faizullin has previously estimated that wear and tear on utility networks ranges from 40% to 80% depending on the region.